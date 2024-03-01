Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $35.77 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

