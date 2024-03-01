Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after buying an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

