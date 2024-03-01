Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 1,649,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

