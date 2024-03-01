Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 197.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,598.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

