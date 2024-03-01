Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,260 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $55,000.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

