Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,193 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.9 %
WBD stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.