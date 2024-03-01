Corton Capital Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day moving average is $456.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

