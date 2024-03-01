Corton Capital Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 64.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.