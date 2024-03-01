Corton Capital Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

