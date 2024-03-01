Corton Capital Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

