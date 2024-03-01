Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 15.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 258.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 317,934 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of YOU opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.