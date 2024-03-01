Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.55 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Coty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,043,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,105 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Coty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Coty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

