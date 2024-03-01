CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

CRA International Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of CRAI opened at $132.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $927.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at CRA International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

