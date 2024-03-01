Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.83.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Crane by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $121.36 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

