Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crane worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $168,567,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 110.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,198 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $121.36 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

