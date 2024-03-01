Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CR opened at $121.36 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.