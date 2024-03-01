Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

CRNX stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

