CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $324.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.46. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

