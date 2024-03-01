CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

