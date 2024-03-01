Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $48,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $273.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

