CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

