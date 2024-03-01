CVS Health’s (CVS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.