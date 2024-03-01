CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.20 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.