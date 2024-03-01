CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,111 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.58%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.