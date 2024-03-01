CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $521.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $524.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

