CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $157,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 226,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 402,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

