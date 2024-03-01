CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $242,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

