CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

