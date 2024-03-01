CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

