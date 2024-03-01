CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.23 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

