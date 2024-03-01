CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

