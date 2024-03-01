CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $253.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

