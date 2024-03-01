CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,278 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.19 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.