CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

