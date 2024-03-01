Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Datadog by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,705,922.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,009 shares in the company, valued at $28,728,931.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,763 shares of company stock valued at $118,674,451. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

