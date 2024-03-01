Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.6 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of DH opened at $9.52 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

