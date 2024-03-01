Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.95 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 136,766 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.