Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.750 EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

