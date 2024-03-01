Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

