DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

