Derek Michael Taylor Sells 2,610 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$175.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$178.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0160994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$178.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

