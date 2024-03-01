Desjardins Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 430.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

