Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

