Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Amer Sports Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
Amer Sports Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.