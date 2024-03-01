Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.93) to GBX 1,820 ($23.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,696.67 ($21.52).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,664.60 ($21.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,581.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,489.64. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,699.20 ($21.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a market cap of £67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,791.22). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,791.22). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.03), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,939,816.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

