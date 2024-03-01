Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

