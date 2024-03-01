Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

Shares of DDS opened at $414.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.39. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $447.35.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

