Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.21

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 20233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

