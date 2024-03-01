Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

