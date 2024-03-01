Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GGLL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2265 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.