Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of GGLL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.41.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2265 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
