Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Lowered to C$2.65

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Discovery Silver Price Performance
CVE DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Discovery Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
