Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Lowered to C$2.65

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Discovery Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

